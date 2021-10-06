ProShare Advisors LLC Has $52.39 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $52,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 975,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,852. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

