ProShare Advisors LLC Has $81.22 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $81,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

