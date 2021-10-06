ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $98,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $18.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,450.52. 16,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,273.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,291.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 240.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

