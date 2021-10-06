ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,388 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $134,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 474.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.76. 20,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

