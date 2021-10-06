ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $22.99

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $24.44. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 2,720,550 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,206 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,337,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

