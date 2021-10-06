Prosper Trading Up 9.1% This Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $10.74 million and $1.66 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001853 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001891 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015861 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

