PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTT Exploration and Production Public stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 25,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.3926 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

