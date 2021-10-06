Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:OPYGY remained flat at $$90.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

