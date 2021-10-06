Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 71.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,087,571 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $45,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $5,417,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 484.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 104,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 86,664 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5,805.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 367,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 361,370 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

