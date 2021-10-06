Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $129.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $129,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.