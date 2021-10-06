Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,947 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,205,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,802,000 after purchasing an additional 388,356 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 169,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 55,768,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,532,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.