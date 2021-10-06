Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,493,000 after buying an additional 525,220 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 1,862,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

