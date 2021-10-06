Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 46.2% in September

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 72,358 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after buying an additional 2,955,051 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPT remained flat at $$4.58 on Wednesday. 190,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,299. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

