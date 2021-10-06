Pyrk One Day Volume Reaches $84.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $72,993.76 and $84.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

