Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $911.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

