Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

EWBC opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.