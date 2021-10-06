Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

NYSE XYL opened at $122.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,258 shares of company stock worth $12,499,624. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

