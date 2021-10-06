Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

