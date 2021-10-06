Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Landec Co. Lowered by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Landec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.43 on Monday. Landec has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $277.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landec by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Landec by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.