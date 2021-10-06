Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

