QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.95

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and traded as high as $37.69. QNB shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 2,536 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

