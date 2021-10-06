Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 3,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Quadient Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPACY)

Quadient SA engages in the provision of customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions. The company engages in the research, design, manufacture, develop, sell, rent distribute and maintain machines, equipment and software for the processing and routing of mail and parcels, along with all other office machines, equipment and software and all accessories required for the installation and operation of these machines, equipment and software.

