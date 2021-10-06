Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.79. 261,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 200,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRH. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$324.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

