Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at $1,888,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Quidel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quidel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,271. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.62.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

