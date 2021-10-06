QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,408 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of QuinStreet worth $32,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 38,764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,920. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $945.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $262,373.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,521 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

