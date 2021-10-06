R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

