Rafael Amado Sells 11,507 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

