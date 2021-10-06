Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $164.97 million and $9.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00057762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00129137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,770.76 or 0.99755902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.83 or 0.06305145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

