Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RANI. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

