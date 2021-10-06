Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.96

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

