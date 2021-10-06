Raymond James Analysts Give H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) a C$3.00 Price Target

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) received a C$3.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HEO traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.30. 93,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$195.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

