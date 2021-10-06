Raymond James Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $500.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.25.

Shares of MKTX traded down $19.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.36. 8,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.56 and a 200-day moving average of $469.81. MarketAxess has a one year low of $408.01 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 135.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

