Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 72,620 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 200.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 455.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

