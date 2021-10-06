Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 33194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.04.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.78.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at C$31,870,086.98. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,076 over the last quarter.

About Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.