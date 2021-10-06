Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.03

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.03 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 1247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

