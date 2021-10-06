Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,998.19

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,998.19 ($26.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,174 ($28.40). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,139 ($27.95), with a volume of 2,101,884 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,170.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,001.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.49 billion and a PE ratio of 31.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

