Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 48,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $736.75 million, a PE ratio of -129.38 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.