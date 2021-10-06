Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

KRMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,968. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.