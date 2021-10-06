Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $53.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average of $371.57. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

