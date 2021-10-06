Reviewing MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MoSys has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MoSys and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $6.80 million 6.05 -$3.78 million N/A N/A First Solar $2.71 billion 3.71 $398.36 million $3.73 25.38

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoSys and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 3 10 8 0 2.24

First Solar has a consensus price target of $102.68, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than MoSys.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -70.97% -47.57% -35.12% First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Solar beats MoSys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits. The company was founded in September 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

