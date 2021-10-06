Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0783 on Top Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $93.98 million and $706,210.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00229135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00103742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

