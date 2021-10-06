Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 385,000 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. Inovalon comprises about 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.38% of Inovalon worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INOV. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth approximately $13,141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inovalon by 47.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,888,000 after acquiring an additional 254,159 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 421,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,891. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

