Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 357,196 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357,196 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 1,606,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,227. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

