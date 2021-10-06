Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 929,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Transocean were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

