Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 11,297 Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ATCX stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

