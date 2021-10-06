Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,707. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.