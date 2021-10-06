Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:RKT opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

