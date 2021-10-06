Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.
NYSE:RKT opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
