ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RKWBF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$531.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $346.00 and a twelve month high of $531.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.62 and its 200 day moving average is $473.44.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

