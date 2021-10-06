Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 360 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

