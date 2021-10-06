Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYCEY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

